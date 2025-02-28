Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Down 0.3 %

AKBTY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

