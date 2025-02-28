Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Drops By 94.2%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 1.5 %

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.80%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

