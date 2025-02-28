Whipplewood Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.00 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

