Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

