Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VGIT opened at $59.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.