EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 429,084 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 165.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 255.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 172,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 636.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $911.35 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,355.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

