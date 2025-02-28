NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

