Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,510,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000.

Shares of SEIM stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $529.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

