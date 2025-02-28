NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $8.30 Million in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 753,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOHY. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,986,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 379,201 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,138,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,829 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOHY stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

