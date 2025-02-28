Denali Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,758,000 after acquiring an additional 351,723 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,846,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 86.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $126.84 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

