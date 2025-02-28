National Pension Service Has $73.66 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $73,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

