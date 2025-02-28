Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,397.12. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $927,922.90. This trade represents a 14.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Sprout Social by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

