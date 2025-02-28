Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, MoneyLion, and BTC Digital are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are heavily involved in the digital currency or blockchain industry. These companies might operate cryptocurrency exchanges, develop blockchain technology, offer related financial services, or engage in digital asset mining, making their stock performance sensitive to the often volatile cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,236,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,307,434. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,837,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,245,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,238,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.64. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 5,705,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444,878. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 3.46.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 410,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,637. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE:ML traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.89. 57,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.02 and a beta of 3.06. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of METX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 195,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

