Piper Sandler Cuts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $653.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $655.00 to $653.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $454.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.13. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $454.05 and a 1 year high of $624.80.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

