The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $58,334.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

