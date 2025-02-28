BNP Paribas Upgrades Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) to Strong Sell

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

