Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $523.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

About Arko

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arko by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.