Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $699.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

