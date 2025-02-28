FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AMPX Issued By B. Riley

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMPX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.45. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,603.73. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $42,339.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,086.61. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

