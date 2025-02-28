Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Vice Chairman Sells 2,945 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.3 %

NOW stock opened at $920.73 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,041.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $980.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

