What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:DIV FY2024 Earnings?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.92. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Royalty

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0208 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.