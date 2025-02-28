Q1 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Issued By Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

5N Plus Stock Performance

VNP stock opened at C$6.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.00. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$8.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

