Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 59 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $315.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.84. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.37 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

