Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,156 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 38.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after buying an additional 3,070,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,009,000 after buying an additional 1,852,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 22.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after buying an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 46.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.68 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

