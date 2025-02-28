Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 4,733 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $4.93.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

