Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $309.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.82. The company has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $9,897,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

