Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $31,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $265.31 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.12 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

