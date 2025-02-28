Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,003 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DEO opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

