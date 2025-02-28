Financial Security Advisor Inc. Buys 12,143 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 351.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70,617 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,731,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,029,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.