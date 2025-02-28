Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $22.81. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Forward Air shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 81,982 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Down 10.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $665.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.