D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $504.17 million, a P/E ratio of 191.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.