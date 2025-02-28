Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Down 64.7% in February

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.6 %

LANDO opened at $20.58 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

