Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.46.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
