Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in STERIS by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average of $223.13.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

