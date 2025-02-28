Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 801 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,772,000 after purchasing an additional 845,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after buying an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,202,000 after buying an additional 287,783 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

