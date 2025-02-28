Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 466 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

