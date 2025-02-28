Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

TFX opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.70. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.95 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

