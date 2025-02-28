Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 821 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $362.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.09 and its 200 day moving average is $328.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

