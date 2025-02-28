KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

