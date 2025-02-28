Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $52,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,689 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,579 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $175.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.