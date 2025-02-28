National Pension Service Invests $49.55 Million in Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:INFO)

National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:INFO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,412,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,550,000.
Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA INFO opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00. Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $21.57.
Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:INFO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.