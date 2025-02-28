National Pension Service Invests $49.55 Million in Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:INFO)

National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:INFO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,412,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,550,000.

Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INFO opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00. Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

Harbor PanAgora Dynamic Large Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

