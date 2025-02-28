Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.39 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

