Hilltop Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Hilltop Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,326,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,762,000 after buying an additional 480,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,655,000.

IXUS opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

