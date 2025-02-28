Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Cut by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 24.7% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $72,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $266.16 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $224.66 and a 1-year high of $279.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.57 and a 200 day moving average of $265.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

