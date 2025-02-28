Hilltop Partners LLC Acquires 5,853 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,706.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,419.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

