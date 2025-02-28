Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

