Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Cuts Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NAUT opened at $1.17 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

