Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $102.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 11.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $102,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33,356.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 706.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,021,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,943,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $332.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.74 and a 200-day moving average of $333.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

