Hilltop Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,623,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $108.49 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

