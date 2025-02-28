Maximillian J. Marcy Acquires 1,300 Shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG) Stock

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of Everus stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ECG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Everus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

