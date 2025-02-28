Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

